10 months ago
Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch
November 5, 2016 / 2:56 AM / 10 months ago

Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Michael Hutchinson finished with 28 saves,

F Nic Petan was recalled from the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League. Petan, 21, has played nine games for Manitoba this season, registering four goals, one assist and four penalty minutes.

Fs Mathieu Perreault (upper-body) and Joel Armia (lower-body) left the game with injuries.

D Mark Stuart (lower body) did not play Friday against the Red Wings.

D Tyler Myers was placed on injured reserve Friday by the Winnipeg Jets with a lower-body injury. The move is retroactive to Oct. 28. Myers has missed the last three games. Myers, 26, has two goals with six penalty minutes through his first eight games. Last season with the Jets, he recorded 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) and 72 penalty minutes in 73 games.

D Tyler Myers (lower body) did not play Friday against the Red Wings.

LW Drew Stafford (upper body) did not play Friday against the Red Wings.

