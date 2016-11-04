Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

G Michael Hutchinson finished with 28 saves,

F Nic Petan was recalled from the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League. Petan, 21, has played nine games for Manitoba this season, registering four goals, one assist and four penalty minutes.

Fs Mathieu Perreault (upper-body) and Joel Armia (lower-body) left the game with injuries.

D Tyler Myers was placed on injured reserve Friday by the Winnipeg Jets with a lower-body injury. The move is retroactive to Oct. 28. Myers has missed the last three games. Myers, 26, has two goals with six penalty minutes through his first eight games. Last season with the Jets, he recorded 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) and 72 penalty minutes in 73 games.

