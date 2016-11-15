Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

F Chase De Leo was recalled from the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League. De Leo, 21, has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 12 games with Manitoba this season. He has tallied 47 career AHL points (22 goals, 25 assists) in 85 games over two seasons.

F Kyle Connor was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. The 19-year-old Connor was selected by the Jets in the first round (17th overall) of the 2015 NHL draft. He has recorded one goal, three assists and four penalty minutes in 16 games this season.