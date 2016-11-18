FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 19, 2016 / 9:26 PM / 9 months ago

Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Axel Blomqvist was placed on waivers Thursday by the Jets. Assuming he clears, he would return to Sweden to play.

G Connor Hellebuyck struggled all night Thursday, allowing goals on the Flyers' first two shots and stopping just 17 of 21 shots to suffer his first loss since Nov. 6.

RW Drew Stafford (upper-body injury) sat out his 13th straight game, but coach Paul Maurice said he's cleared for contact and could be in the lineup when the Jets continue their season-long five-game road trip Saturday in Boston or Sunday in Carolina.

D Dustin Byfugien scored his first goal since April 7. He found himself all alone at the side of the net and hammered a pass from C Nic Petan for his first goal of the season at the 6:57 mark.

