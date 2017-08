D Julian Melchiori was reassigned by the Jets to the Manitoba Moose of the AHL. Melchiori, 24, was recalled Saturday for the second time this season but did not play in either of the Jets' two games. He played in four games with Winnipeg during his first recall, with no points and 13:47 of ice time per contest. Melchiori played in 14 games for the Manitoba this season, recording one goal, four assists and eight penalty minutes.