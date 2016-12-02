Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

RW Patrik Laine scored his 14th and 15th goals of the season Thursday in the Jets' 6-3 loss to the Oilers. Laine, who snapped a six-game goal-scoring drought Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils, is second only to Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby (16) for the league lead in goals. He has 21 points -- tops among rookies and two more than Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner.

C Bryan Little, who was playing in his second game of the year after missing all but four shifts of the season with an injury, scored a goal Thursday in the Jets' 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

RW Blake Wheeler was credited with two assists Thursday in the Jets' 6-3 loss to the Oilers.