9 months ago
Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch
December 3, 2016 / 9:11 PM / 9 months ago

Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Patrik Laine scored his 14th and 15th goals of the season Thursday in the Jets' 6-3 loss to the Oilers. Laine, who snapped a six-game goal-scoring drought Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils, is second only to Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby (16) for the league lead in goals. He has 21 points -- tops among rookies and two more than Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner.

C Bryan Little, who was playing in his second game of the year after missing all but four shifts of the season with an injury, scored a goal Thursday in the Jets' 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

RW Blake Wheeler was credited with two assists Thursday in the Jets' 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

