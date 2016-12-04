FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch
December 5, 2016 / 2:11 AM / 9 months ago

Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Patrik Laine recorded a goal and assist Saturday in Winnipeg's 3-2 victory in St. Louis. Laine's 16 goals share the NHL lead with Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby and his 23 points lead all rookies. "It's really, really good that we finally got to win on the road," Laine said after the Jets snapped a six-game road slide. "You can't always play at home so you have to win on the road, so that was a good win, but tomorrow we have a good challenge (against Chicago) and hopefully we can win that too." Laine's goals are the most by a teenage rookie in his team's first 27 games of the season since Joe Sakic scored 16 for the Quebec Nordiques in the 1988-1989 season.

