#First Republic News
December 24, 2016 / 4:07 AM / 10 months ago

Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice in the third period, and he assisted on the game-tying goal in the second, as the Jets defeated the Canucks 4-1 Thursday.

G Michael Hutchinson made 22 saves Thursday in the Jets’ 4-1 win at Vancouver.

LW Brandon Tanev skated Thursday but missed the game after sustaining an undisclosed injury in Tuesday’s loss.

RW Joel Armia, out 24 games due to a lower-body injury, returned to action Thursday. He finished with an even rating in 16:16 of ice time at Vancouver.

C Shawn Matthias, out 25 games due to a lower-body injury, returned to action Thursday. He finished with an even rating in 15:32 of ice time at Vancouver.

