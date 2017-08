G Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves Tuesday in the Jets' 3-1 win at Chicago. He has denied 86 of 88 shots with a shutout among the three victories over the Blackhawks, and with his 13th win, also matched his total from last season when he shared time in net with Michael Hutchinson and Ondrej Pavelec.

D Jacob Trouba recorded two assists Tuesday in the Jets' 3-1 win at Chicago.