8 months ago
Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
#US NHL
December 30, 2016 / 3:54 AM / 8 months ago

Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Andrew Copp was reassigned by the Jets to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Copp, 22, has four goals and three assists in 25 games with the Jets this season after being recalled from the Moose on Nov. 2. He has five assists in eight games with the Moose to start the season. In 103 career NHL games, Copp owns 11 goals and 10 assists. He was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL draft.

LW Brandon Tanev was reassigned by the Jets to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Tanev, 24, has two goals and two assists in 35 games in his rookie season with the Jets. Following a four-year career at Providence College -- which included winning the NCAA national championship in 2015 -- Tanev signed with the Jets as a free agent at the end of last season and played in three games.

