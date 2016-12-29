Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

C Andrew Copp was reassigned by the Jets to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Copp, 22, has four goals and three assists in 25 games with the Jets this season after being recalled from the Moose on Nov. 2. He has five assists in eight games with the Moose to start the season. In 103 career NHL games, Copp owns 11 goals and 10 assists. He was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL draft.

LW Brandon Tanev was reassigned by the Jets to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Tanev, 24, has two goals and two assists in 35 games in his rookie season with the Jets. Following a four-year career at Providence College -- which included winning the NCAA national championship in 2015 -- Tanev signed with the Jets as a free agent at the end of last season and played in three games.