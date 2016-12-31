FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 1, 2017 / 3:11 AM / 8 months ago

Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Andrew Copp was recalled from the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League. Copp, 22, has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 25 games with the Jets this season. He also has five assists in eight games with the Moose to start the season.

F Marko Dano was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Dano crashed into the boards and had to be helped off the ice during the Jets' 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. He was unable to put any weight on his left leg. Dano, 22, is expected to miss significant time.

