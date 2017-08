D Ben Chiarot (upper-body injury) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Chiarot, 25, totaled six assists in 43 games with the Jets before sustaining the injury.

G Ondrej Pavelec was recalled from the Manitoba Moose of the AHL on Tuesday. Pavelec, 29, is making his first stint with the Jets this season after spending the previous five seasons with the team. He posted a 2.78 goals against average and a .917 save percentage in 18 games with Manitoba this season.