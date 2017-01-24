Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

RW Patrik Laine could be back in the lineup Tuesday night against the Sharks after missing more than two weeks with a concussion. Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said he worked Laine so hard in practice on Sunday that the young Finn was nearly throwing up. He said Laine could have played Monday against the Ducks, but he didn't want to give the cornerstone of the franchise too much of a rough ride upon his return to the lineup.

G Ondrej Pavelec, playing his third consecutive game since being recalled from the Manitoba Moose last week, made 24 saves in his first loss of the season as the Jets fell 3-2 to the Ducks on Monday.

RW Drew Stafford (lower body) did not play Monday against the Ducks.