Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

C Andrew Copp registered a goal and an assist Thursday in the Jets' 5-3 win at Chicago.

G Connor Hellebuyck made made 18 of his 38 saves in the opening period in his first action since Jan. 13. He led the Jets to a 5-3 win at Chicago on Thursday.

RW Patrik Laine is the Jets' lone representative in Sunday's All-Sar Game. The 18-year-old Laine has recorded 21 goals and 17 assists in 43 games. He returned to action on Tuesday after missing eight games with a concussion.

RW Patrik Laine registered a goal and an assist Thursday in the Jets' 5-3 win at Chicago. He returned to action on Tuesday after missing eight games with a concussion.

C Mark Scheifele recorded an empty-net goal and an assist Thursday in the Jets' 5-3 win at Chicago.

D Jacob Trouba recorded two assists Thursday in the Jets' 5-3 win at Chicago.

C Bryan Little's sixth goal in four games was the game-winner in the third period, and he also had an assist in the Jets' 5-3 victory at Chicago on Thursday. "We didn't come out and blow the doors off in the third, but we made the most of when they made mistakes," said Little, who had just seven goals in his first 24 games.