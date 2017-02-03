RW Patrik Laine had two assists in Thursday's 4-3 victory in Dallas.

C Mark Scheifele scored two goals in Thursday's 4-3 victory in Dallas. "Yeah, our line was going," Scheifele said. "We were getting pucks deep. We were getting a lot of shots through and creating a lot of second chances. It's definitely big to get that win."

G Ondrej Pavelec made 38 saves in Thursday's 4-3 victory over Dallas. "Might be the best performance I've ever seen by a goaltender while I've been behind the bench. He was pretty darn good tonight," Jets coach Paul Maurice said of Pavelec's performance.