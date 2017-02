G Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31-of-34 shots and falls to 17-14-1 on the season.

F Patrick Laine recorded his 21st assist of the season, giving him 44 points and tying him for second in rookie scoring with Toronto's Auston Matthews.

F Adam Lowry scored his 10th goal of the season. It's one-goal shy of his career-high of 11 in the 2014/2015 season.

F Bryan Little scored his 16th goal of the season and now has 13 points (9g, 4a) in his last 10 games.