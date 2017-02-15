FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 15, 2017 / 4:13 AM / 6 months ago

Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Julian Melchiori was recalled from the Manitoba Moose of the AHL on Tuesday. Melchiori, 25, is without a point in four games with the Jets this season. The former third-round pick (87th overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft has two goals and four assists in 32 games with Manitoba.

G Ondrej Pavelec (lower-body injury) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Feb. 7 on Tuesday. Pavelec, 29, sustained the injury in a game against the Wild on Feb. 7. He is 4-4-0 with a 3.55 goals-against average and .888 save percentage in eight games with the Jets this season.

