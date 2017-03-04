FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch
March 5, 2017 / 3:10 AM / 5 months ago

Winnipeg Jets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Connor Hellebuyck improved to 21-15-3 on the season, stopping all 29 shots he faced for his fourth shutout of the season and first since Jan. 9 vs. Calgary.

F Mathieu Perreault extended his point streak to six games with an assist in the first period. Perreault now has 10 points (3g, 7a) during the streak.

F Mark Scheifele had his three-game point streak snapped. Scheifele was also 5-for-22 (23 percent) at the faceoff dot tonight.

F Blake Wheeler registered three points (2g, 1a) Friday for his eighth multi-point game of the season and first since Jan. 31 against the St. Louis Blues. Wheeler also led the Jets with seven shots. Wheeler scored his 24th power play goal and has now passed Ray Ferraro for ninth-most power play goals in franchise history.

D Dustin Byfuglien had a pair of assists Friday, extending his point streak (2g, 5a) to six games.

