D Toby Enstrom has been sidelined indefinitely because of a concussion, coach Paul Maurice announced. Enstrom was hit from behind by Pittsburgh forward Tom Sestito during the first period in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins. The 32-year-old Enstrom was taken to the hospital following the hit by Sestito, who was ejected for an illegal check from behind in Wednesday's game and suspended for four games by the NHL the following day.