LW Brandon Tanev was in the lineup following his recall Wednesday from AHL Manitoba on an emergency basis. He finished with an even rating in 10:16 of ice time Thursday at Los Angeles. Tanev's previous game with the Jets was Feb. 21.

RW Patrik Laine shot from the left circle and the puck hit Kings D Alec Martinez, bouncing off the end boards and back toward the crease. Los Angeles G Ben Bishop was searching for the puck when it banked off his left skate and across the goal line with 11 seconds left on a two-man advantage Thursday. Laine was credited with his team-leading 34th goal of the season, which is also tops among NHL rookies.

C Mathieu Perreault recorded a goal and an assist Thursday in the Jets' 5-2 loss at Los Angeles.

D Dustin Byfuglien left the game in the third period Thursday at Los Angeles, but Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice did not have an injury update postgame.