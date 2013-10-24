Preview: Jets at Predators

The Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets are getting to know each other rather well on the young season. Shuffled into the Central Division as part of the NHL’s realignment, Winnipeg looks for a better performance on Thursday as it opens a four-game road trip in Nashville. The Jets were shot down by Carter Hutton (38 saves) in his second career start and dropped a 3-1 decision to the Predators on Sunday.

Winnipeg wrapped up a season-high six-game homestand with a 5-4 shootout loss to Washington on Tuesday. While the Jets’ offense was in gear, the Predators failed to muster anything of substance in a 2-0 setback to Minnesota on Tuesday. Pekka Rinne, who is expected to be in net Thursday, boasts a 4-0-0 career mark with a 2.49 goals-against average versus the Winnipeg/Atlanta franchise.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TSN

ABOUT THE JETS (4-5-1): Bryan Little scored twice Tuesday, giving him five goals this season and pulling even with Evander Kane for the team lead. The latter netted the lone tally versus the Predators and has four goals and an assist in his last five contests. Tuesday’s outburst notwithstanding, Winnipeg has mustered just 15 goals in its last eight games (2-5-1).

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (5-4-1): While Nashville’s lips have been sealed in regard to the specific nature of Mike Fisher’s injury, the same was not true of singer - and wife - Carrie Underwood. “My hubby, he’s been out for the past couple of games with a foot fracture thing,” she said. “But he’ll be back on the ice ASAP.” Coach Barry Trotz hasn’t been as forthcoming, noting that Fisher has been “day-to-day” since playing last Thursday against Los Angeles.

OVERTIME

1. Signed to a four-year, $12 million deal in the offseason, Nashville LW Viktor Stalberg (11:21) is averaging nearly three fewer minutes of ice time per game than last season (14:07).

2. Winnipeg rookie C Mark Scheifele notched an assist in his last outing after being held off the scoresheet in his previous seven games. He also logged a season-best 22:40 of ice time.

3. Nashville has successfully killed all 18 of its penalties over the last six games.

PREDICTION: Predators 2, Jets 1