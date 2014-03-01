Preview: Jets at Predators

The Nashville Predators are mired in last place in the Central Division and need to start making up ground on the teams above them to have a hope of reaching the postseason. The Predators have a chance of catching one division opponent immediately in front of them when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon. Nashville opened the post-Olympic break portion of its schedule in dramatic fashion, erasing a two-goal deficit to top Tampa Bay 3-2 and snap a three-game skid.

Winnipeg avoided a third straight loss by outlasting visiting Phoenix 3-2 in a shootout Thursday night to improve to 10-3-1 since Paul Maurice took over for Claude Noel. Sitting on the outside of the playoff picture, the Jets also have little margin of error and cannot afford to lose any more ground. “That’s the way our games are going to look now,” Maurice told reporters after Thursday’s win. “If you can get two points on teams that are scratching and clawing at this point ... absolutely.”

ABOUT THE JETS (29-26-6): The upcoming schedule is conducive to Winnipeg building some momentum for a playoff run, with six of its next seven games at home following Saturday’s matchup. Blake Wheeler scored against the Coyotes to give him five goals and five assists in his last nine games and boost his team-high - and career-best - total to 23 tallies. Jim Slater returned to the lineup after missing more than four months due to hernia surgery and Evander Kane was back after sitting out his previous six games with a hand infection.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (26-24-10): Nashville kicked off a five-game homestand by scoring a season-high three power-play goals in the win over Tampa Bay, matching the team’s total man-advantage tallies in the previous nine games. “Power plays go just like anything else,” Predators coach Barry Trotz said. “Sometimes they go in, sometimes they don‘t. But if you’re getting chances, you’ll get a chance to score.” Rookie Carter Hutton, who has made seven consecutive starts in net for Nashville, is 7-2-2 in his last 11 games - including a 4-3 win over Winnipeg on Jan. 28.

1. Wheeler has five goals and two assists in eight career games against Nashville.

2. The Predators have won three of four meetings versus the Jets this season.

3. Winnipeg has killed off 22 of its last 23 short-handed situations.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Jets 3