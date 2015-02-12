Preview: Jets at Predators

The Winnipeg Jets are holding down the top wild card spot in the Western Conference and made a blockbuster deal to bolster their bid for a postseason slot. The Jets acquired defenseman Tyler Myers, forward Drew Stafford, a pair of prospects and a first-round draft pick from the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday in exchange for Evander Kane and blue-liner Zach Bogosian. The new additions will be in the lineup when the Jets visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

The Predators are riding a three-game winning streak - all by one goal - and own an NHL-best 78 points, but Winnipeg seized the spotlight with the acquisition of 2009-10 Calder Trophy winner Myers and former 31-goal scorer Stafford. ”As a player it’s exciting to have a couple guys come here and help us win some games down the stretch,” Jets captain Andrew Ladd said. The teams have split six meetings over the past two seasons, with Nashville winning two of the last three.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE JETS (28-18-10): Winnipeg, which has won two in a row and has earned points in four straight, was expected to part ways with Kane, who was involved in a locker-room rift last week before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. “This was not a knee-jerk reaction,” general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff insisted. “I feel good with the now, but I‘m really excited about the prospects of the future in this whole deal.” One by-product of the deal is the permanent move to defense for Dustin Byfuglien, who has been alternating between forward and the blue line.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (36-12-6): Nashville knocked off Eastern Conference-leading Tampa Bay 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday to improve to a league-best 22-3-1 at home. Winners of 11 of their last 12 at Bridgestone Arena, the Predators will play their next three at home as they attempt to pad their three-point advantage over Anaheim in the Western Conference. Goaltender Pekka Rinne, who earned his league-best 31st victory Tuesday, has surrendered one goal in two wins over the Jets this season to run his career record against them to a perfect 6-0-0.

OVERTIME

1. Nashville’s James Neal, who scored the game-winner Tuesday, has 12 goals in 15 games versus Winnipeg.

2. Stafford has three goals in his last nine games but doesn’t have an assist in 11 contests.

3. The Predators are 29-of-30 in short-handed situations over the past nine games while Winnipeg has killed off 13 straight penalties.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Jets 2