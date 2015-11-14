Preview: Jets at Predators

There is little room for error in the ultra-competitive Central Division, and the Winnipeg Jets and host Nashville Predators meet Saturday looking to improve upon issues that have dropped them into the middle of the division standings. Winnipeg’s defense has been troublesome during a four-game losing streak, while the Predators followed a seven-goal performance by scoring only once in a shootout loss to Toronto on Thursday.

“We had a lot of looks,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said after his team mustered only 22 shots two days after scoring a season-high seven goals in a victory over Ottawa. Since starting the season with six victories in seven games, the Predators are 3-2-3, scoring fewer than three goals five times in that span. The Jets have surrendered 11 tallies through the first two contests of a four-game division road trip, losing 6-3 at Dallas on Thursday. “This is our first tough test of the year,” Winnipeg forward Blake Wheeler said after the defeat, “and we’re going to have to get through it together.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CITY (Winnipeg), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE JETS (8-7-2): Coach Paul Maurice told reporters after Thursday’s game he thought his team played better than in Tuesday’s 5-3 loss at Minnesota, but the Jets surrendered far too many breakaway chances for the second consecutive contest. Ondrej Pavelec, who was pulled after allowing four goals on 12 shots Tuesday, stopped 28-of-32 attempts Thursday before Winnipeg surrendered a pair of empty-net tallies in the final two minutes. The Jets spent most of Friday’s practice working on the power play, as they have scored on just one of their last 21 opportunities.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (9-3-3): One encouraging sign for Nashville was Pekka Rinne’s performance on Thursday, as he made 22 saves after allowing nine goals in his previous two games. The Predators’ defensemen have combined for 14 goals but their forwards are struggling, as Filip Forsberg (11 games) and Craig Smith (10) are in the midst of lengthy point droughts. The team’s power play has begun to show signs of life, converting 2-of-7 chances in the last two games after going 1-for-12 over the previous three contests.

OVERTIME

1. Nashville D Shea Weber has reached several milestones this week, scoring his 150th goal and 400th point on Tuesday before playing in his 700th game two nights later.

2. The Predators went 3-2-0 against the Jets last season, but each game was decided by fewer than three goals as Nashville held a 9-8 edge overall.

3. Nashville ranks near the top of the NHL in shots, averaging 31.5 per game.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Jets 2