Preview: Jets at Predators

The Winnipeg Jets attempt to even their record on their five-game road trip when they visit the Central Division-rival Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Winnipeg fell to 1-2-0 on the trek with a 4-1 setback at Anaheim on Sunday and has dropped 13 of its last 15 away from home.

Bryan Little leads the Jets with 14 goals but has gone four games without a tally and has notched just one assist over the first three contests of the road trip. Nashville, which is coming off an overtime victory at Carolina on Saturday, has won three of its last four at home. Leading goal scorer James Neal (15) has been held in check of late, tallying in only four of his last 22 contests. The Predators posted a dominant 7-0 victory over the Jets at home on Nov. 14 as Calle Jarnkrok scoring twice while Craig Smith and defenseman Seth Jones each recorded a goal and two assists.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE JETS (18-19-2): Mark Scheifele returned to the lineup Sunday after missing four contests with a concussion and received 17:33 of ice time but was kept off the scoresheet for the third straight game. “It took a little bit to get it all back,” Scheifele told the team’s website. “When you’re out of the lineup, there’s obviously a bit of an adjustment. I felt a little better as the game went on.” Blake Wheeler leads the team with 40 points but is mired in a 10-game goal-scoring drought.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (19-13-7): Defenseman Shea Weber ranks second on the team with 11 goals and is six away from tying Martin Erat (163) for second place on the franchise list. The captain passed Erat for second by playing in his 724th game as a Predator on Saturday. Forward Gabriel Bourque (upper body), who hasn’t played since Nov. 27, participated in a full practice Monday but is not yet ready to return to the lineup.

OVERTIME

1. Predators G Pekka Rinne, who has played in 11 of the team’s last 12 games, is 8-1-0 with two shutouts and a 1.84 goals-against average in 10 career contests against the Jets.

2. Winnipeg fell to 29th on the penalty kill (76.3 percent) through Sunday after allowing six goals in its last 18 short-handed situations.

3. Following Tuesday’s contest, Nashville plays eight of its next 10 games on the road.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Jets 2