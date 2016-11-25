Preview: Jets at Predators

The Winnipeg Jets look to salvage the finale of their five-game road trip when they visit the Nashville Predators on Friday for the opener of a home-and-home series. Winnipeg, which hosts Nashville on Sunday, apparently left its offense home as it has scored a total of five goals while losing the first four contests on its trek.

Blake Wheeler netted the lone tally in Wednesday's 3-1 setback at Minnesota, marking the third straight contest in which the Jets were limited to one goal. Nashville is hoping to conclude its three-game homestand with a perfect mark after topping Tampa Bay and Dallas on Monday and Wednesday, respectively. The Predators have won five in a row at Bridgestone Arena and is 6-0-1 there since suffering their only home loss on Oct. 18 against the Stars. Nashville avenged that defeat with a 5-2 triumph on Wednesday in which three players recorded a goal and an assist - including James Neal, who leads the team with nine tallies, and Filip Forsberg, who raised his club-high point total to 15.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, TSN3, TVAS (Winnipeg), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE JETS (9-11-2): Drew Stafford returned to the lineup Wednesday after missing 15 games with an upper-body injury and registered two shots and a minus-1 rating in 13 minutes, 51 seconds of ice time. The 31-year-old right wing has notched just one assist in seven contests this season after collecting 38 in 78 games last campaign. While Stafford was activated, defenseman Tyler Myers - who hasn't played since Nov. 11 - was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (9-7-3): Nashville made some roster moves on Thursday, recalling defenseman Anthony Bitetto and goaltender Juuse Saros from Milwaukee while assigning Cody Bass and netminder Marek Mazanec to the American Hockey League club. The 26-year-old Bitetto appeared in one game with the Predators earlier this season, recording a minus-1 rating in 4:42 of ice time on Oct. 14 against Chicago, while Saros stopped 34-of-35 shots versus Pittsburgh on Oct. 22 to notch the victory in his lone appearance of 2016-17. Forsberg has scored only twice in 19 games this season after recording a career-high 33 last campaign.

OVERTIME

1. The Predators have allowed four short-handed goals this season - one fewer than league-leading Chicago.

2. Winnipeg assigned F Quinton Howden, who was scoreless in five games, to Manitoba of the AHL.

3. Nashville G Pekka Rinne is 7-1-2 with a 1.39 goals-against average and .952 save percentage this month.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Jets 2