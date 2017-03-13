Preview: Jets at Predators

The Nashville Predators found a way to end their west coast road trip on an upswing, and return home to host the Winnipeg Jets on Monday after a critical 3-1 victory at San Jose on Saturday. The Predators, who are third in the Central Division, earned points in nine of their past 11 games and collected four points during the three-game road swing through California.

Nashville was ripped for three power-play goals in Thursday’s loss at Los Angeles, but successfully killed off all four San Jose power plays Saturday as backup goaltender Juuse Saros recorded 25 saves and James Neal scored the eventual game-winning marker. The Jets lost three straight, the latest a lackluster 3-0 home defeat Saturday to Calgary that pushed Winnipeg nine points out of the final wild-card spot with 13 games remaining. The Jets allowed five power-play goals in their past two games. Winnipeg, which earned only four points during a six-game homestand (2-4-0), plays five of its next seven away from home.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE JETS (30-33-6): Winnipeg allows 3.16 goals per game, 27th in the NHL entering Sunday, and surrendered 13 goals during its losing streak. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck continues to struggle, allowing eight goals on 44 shots across his past two games. Rookie Patrik Laine leads all first-year skaters in goals (32) and points (59).

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (33-24-11): Colin Wilson picked up his eight points in the past 12 games with an assist on Neal’s goal, and that tally gave Neal only his second goal in his past 20 contests. No. 1 goaltender Pekka Rinne allowed three or more goals in four of his past five games. Nashville leads the NHL with 10 short-handed goals.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg D Toby Enstrom is out indefinitely with a concussion after being hit from behind Wednesday against Pittsburgh.

2. Nashville F P.A. Parenteau, acquired from New Jersey on March 1 but sidelined with an upper-body injury, recorded 11:35 of ice time Saturday in his debut.

3. The teams split their first two matchups with Nashville winning 5-1 at home on Nov. 25 and the Jets prevailing 3-0 at home two days later.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Jets 2