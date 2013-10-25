Predators 3, Jets 2 (OT): Craig Smith scored 4:43 into overtime as host Nashville improved to 8-1-1 in its last 10 meetings with the current Winnipeg franchise.

The Predators benefited from a fortunate bounce over Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien’s stick before Smith beat Ondrej Pavelec for the game-winning goal in the extra session.

Captain Shea Weber scored a power-play goal, Patric Hornqvist also tallied and David Legwand notched a pair of assists. Carter Hutton finished with 34 saves for the Predators, who learned that two-time Vezina Trophy finalist Pekka Rinne will be sidelined at least four weeks with a bacterial infection in his left hip.

Anthony Peluso scored his first goal of the season and Blake Wheeler tallied to forge a 2-2 tie with 3:01 remaining in the third period. Pavelec finished with 30 saves for the Jets, who are winless in three games (0-1-2) and fell to 2-5-2 in their last nine contests.

With the game tied at 1-1, Hornqvist cleaned up a juicy rebound of Mike Fisher’s initial shot for his fourth goal - and second in three games - at 6:04 of the third period. Fisher was playing in his first game in a week since suffering a foot injury. Wheeler knotted it up again by burying the rebound of defenseman Zach Bogosian’s shot.

GAME NOTEBOOK: A brilliant backcheck by Nashville rookie D Seth Jones on Winnipeg LW Evander Kane led to a rush the other way - capped by Weber wiring a shot past Pavelec with 4:07 left in the first period. Peluso answered with a wraparound at 13:49 of the second. ... The Jets failed on all four of their power-play opportunities to drop to 0-for-18 in the last six games. ... Hornqvist and Byfuglien each registered six shots on goal.