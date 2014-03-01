Jets 3, Predators 1: Ondrej Pavelec turned aside 39 shots to lift visiting Winnipeg past Nashville.

Olli Jokinen, Andrew Ladd and Devin Setoguchi scored goals as the Jets improved to 5-1-1 in their last seven games. Pavelec withstood an early barrage to help Winnipeg beat the Predators for the second time in five meetings this season.

Rookie Simon Moser scored his first career goal for Nashville, which lost for the fourth time in five games (1-2-2). Carter Hutton, making his eighth consecutive start, stopped 17 shots to fall to 7-3-2 in his last 12.

Despite getting outshot 29-16 through two periods, the Jets went to the locker room with a 2-0 lead. Kane’s long lead pass sprung Jokinen on a partial breakaway down the left side and he buried a high wrister for his 14th goal at 5:02 of the middle session.

Winnipeg doubled the lead at 18:18 of the period when Ladd deflected Zach Bogosian’s blast from the right point. The Predators closed within 2-1 on Moser’s deflection of Michael Del Zotto’s shot with just under 11 minutes remaining in the third, but Setoguchi stuffed home the rebound after Blake Wheeler drove the net with 3:52 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jokinen halted a 12-game goalless drought with his 313th career tally. ... Moser, who played for Switzerland at the Winter Olympics, appeared in his fifth career game. ... Jets F James Wright suffered a lower-body injury in the second period and did not return. ... Predators F Rich Clune appeared in his 100th career game.