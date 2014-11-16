Laviolette downplays 400th career win in Predators victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Nashville Predators coach Peter Laviolette notched his 400th career win Saturday night.

To hear him tell it, though, he didn’t realize he was close to any kind of milestone.

“Really, I wouldn’t know about it unless I read it in the notes,” the team’s first-year coach said. “The most important thing was that it was a big win for our team tonight. We just have to keep pushing and finding ways to win.”

Center Craig Smith banged a rebound past Winnipeg Jets goalkeeper Ondrej Pavelec at 17:58 of the third period, snapping a tie and giving Nashville a 2-1 victory at sold-out Bridgestone Arena.

It was the sixth goal for Smith, who pounced on the puck after Pavelec kicked a shot by center Calle Jarnkrok to his right.

“The key to the game was to get pucks through and get second chances,” Smith said. “They’re among the league leaders in defense and blocking shots. He (Pavelec) went down and kicked it out to the side, and it was on my stick before I knew it.”

The Predators (11-4-2) remained a point behind St. Louis for first place in the Central Division, improving to 6-1-1 at home. They won for the seventh time after allowing the first goal, tops in the NHL.

Space and goals were predictably difficult to attain for two of the league’s top five defensive teams. Winnipeg (9-7-2) entered the game with a 7-1-2 record in its last 10 matches, and played its normally tight brand of defense to frustrate Nashville for nearly two periods.

Jets right winger Blake Wheeler gave them a 1-0 lead at 6:57 of the second period with a shorthanded marker. After Predators center Matt Cullen gave the puck away to left winger Evander Kane, Wheeler steamed down the right side and beat goalie Pekka Rinne with a wrist shot for his eighth goal.

Nashville appeared to equalize at 15:37 of the second period on a rebound goal by center Mike Ribeiro, but it was waved off after replay showed that left winger James Neal played the puck above the crossbar.

Eight seconds later, Neal whipped a one-timer from the high slot past goalkeeper Ondrej Pavelec for his ninth goal. Ribeiro had the assist, taking the puck from defenseman Zach Bogosian.

“I think so,” Smith said when asked if it was the turning point. “We had a goal waved off and they had to be feeling pretty good about themselves, but to come back and score right away was huge for us.”

Winnipeg played a solid third period until Smith’s game-winner, controlling the pace of play and earning more zone time. But the ending was hard to stomach for coach Paul Maurice.

“Tough loss,” he said. “It was a tight game, just like we thought it would be. Tough to give them a goal late. The close ones are always tough because you’re right there, and it’s one or two goals.”

Pavelec (7-6-2) finished with 27 saves for the Jets, while Rinne (11-3-1) bagged 21 saves.

And Rinne’s coach unknowingly reached a milestone in a grinding match.

“There was no room through the neutral zone either way,” Laviolette said. “It was hard to get to the neutral zone and the front of the net, and I think that went both ways. We kept pushing and even when the game was tied, we kept throwing shots at the net.”

NOTES: Winnipeg made a change to its fourth line, inserting RW Chris Thorburn for TJ Galiardi, who had been seeing time on the penalty kill. ... Nashville C Colin Wilson (lower-body injury) returned to the lineup after missing the last two games Wilson, who skated before practice on Friday, was injured Nov. 8 in a 2-1 win at St. Louis. ... The Jets play Sunday in Minnesota, their third back-to-back of the season. Their nine back-to-backs this season tie Los Angeles for the fewest in the NHL. ... Predators C Filip Forsberg saw his streak of scoring a goal end at six straight games, tying a club record.