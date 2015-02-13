Predators’ Rinne thwarts Jets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice felt the goal posts were the Nashville Predators’ best players Thursday night.

However, the guy between those posts wasn’t too bad, either.

Goalie Pekka Rinne turned in another performance worthy of the Hart Trophy, given to the NHL’s Most Valuable Player, making 32 saves in Nashville’s 3-1 win at Bridgestone Arena.

Some of Rinne’s stops were spectacular, such as a close-range save on right winger Blake Wheeler during a 91-second, five-on-three power play midway through the third period. Shortly after Nashville got defenseman Victor Bartley out of the penalty box, Rinne flat-out robbed left winger Andrew Ladd of the equalizer at the goalmouth.

After defenseman Shea Weber’s minor for cross-checking ended, Rinne turned away center Mark Scheifele on a breakaway.

Related Coverage Preview: Jets at Predators

“That was a key moment for sure,” Rinne said. “We did a really good job killing off those penalties. It was one of those nights where I was able to make those saves at the key times.”

Rinne (32-7-2) maintained his NHL lead in wins, beating Winnipeg (28-19-10) for the third time this season. He improved to 3-1-0 since returning Feb. 5 from a knee injury that sidelined him for eight games.

The Jets lost for the seventh time in nine games, although it wasn’t for lack of quality chances. They outshot the Predators 13-6 in the third period, hemming the home team in its zone for long stretches.

“We hit four (posts) at least,” Maurice said. “It was a hard-fought game for sure. From the 10-minute mark of the second period, I thought we were a pretty darn good team. I liked a lot of things we did, except for the result.”

Nashville (37-12-6) became the first NHL team to reach 80 points, keeping its four-point lead over the St. Louis Blues in the Central Division. The Predators notched their fourth straight win and improved to an NHL-best 23-3-1 at home.

Predators center Filip Forsberg snapped a 1-1 tie at 3:38 of the second period with his 19th goal, a franchise record for a rookie. Just 16 seconds into a power play, Forsberg skated into the slot and wristed a 28-footer past goalie Ondrej Pavelec.

“People have been reminding me of it,” Forsberg said of the milestone. “Obviously, it’s huge to be able to contribute to the win. That’s all that matters.”

Left winger James Neal iced the outcome when he beat Pavelec with a wraparound at 16:10 of the third period for his 19th goal, tying Forsberg for the team lead.

Nashville opened the scoring at 4:47 of the first period with one second left on a power play. Weber, who wasn’t considered a sure bet to play after it was reported that he was under the weather and skipped the morning skate, ripped a point shot past Pavelec for his 13th goal.

Winnipeg equalized with a power-play goal at 11:42 of the first period. Right winger Michael Frolik tipped a slapper from defenseman Dustin Byfuglien past Rinne. It was Frolik’s 11th goal.

Pavelec (13-12-7) finished with 23 saves, including a highlight-film glove stop to deny center Colin Wilson a first-period goal. However, his counterpart, particularly when the Predators were short-handed at a key juncture, delivered another reminder of why Nashville owns the league’s best record.

“Certainly, the game can go either way at that point,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said of being two men down. “We got some big saves from Pekka when we needed them.”

NOTES: New Winnipeg acquisitions D Tyler Myers and RW Drew Stafford, both picked up Wednesday from the Buffalo Sabres, were in the lineup Thursday. Myers joined Toby Enstrom on the second defense pairing, and Stafford skated on the Jets’ second line. ... Nashville recalled D Taylor Aronson from Milwaukee of the AHL and reassigned LW Viktor Stalberg to the Admirals. Aronson, who had 26 points in 45 games in Milwaukee, skated in warmups but was scratched. ... Winnipeg D Dustin Byfuglien’s overtime goal Tuesday night against Minnesota was the eighth of his career. Of Byfuglien’s 129 career goals, 26 are game-winners. ... Predators C Colin Wilson (upper body) was back after missing two games, but D Mattias Ekholm (upper body) sat out his second straight game.