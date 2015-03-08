Hutchinson stays in groove, Jets get win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Winnipeg Jets goalie Michael Hutchinson got shaken up after a first-period collision in the crease with Nashville Predators left winger Gabriel Bourque.

But there was no way Hutchinson was coming out with his team battling for a playoff spot.

Hutchinson (20-8-5) made 20 saves, backstopping a 3-1 win over the Predators at sold-out Bridgestone Arena on Saturday night.

“I thought with the force of that hit he was coming out, but he went back in and was just fantastic,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said. “But that’s pretty much the way he’s been playing, so we haven’t seen anything new. He’s been that good for us.”

Hutchinson improved to 6-1-3 in his last 10 starts, holding off a frantic push by Nashville in the third period.

“I feel like I’ve really got into a groove,” Hutchinson said. “I‘m trying to eliminate weak goals and rebounds, and make the game easier for the players in front of me. And that’s something I’ve been trying to do all season.”

Forwards Michael Frolick, Blake Wheeler and Drew Stafford provided all the offense the Jets would need as they showed their resiliency after losing All-Star defenseman Dustin Byfuglien and leading goal-scorer Bryan Little, a center, to injuries in Wednesday’s loss to Ottawa.

“It’s never easy when you lose players, especially guys like Lits and Buf,” Wheeler said. “So that’s why Laddy, he’s our captain. He led the way and got us going today, got us off to a good start. We all follow from there.”

Winnipeg (33-21-12) has a four-point lead over Los Angeles for the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot. The Kings and Penguins were scoreless midway through the second period late Saturday in Los Angeles.

The Jets have 16 games left.

Defenseman Ryan Ellis scored for the Predators (41-19-7), whose season-long losing streak increased to six games.

It’s Nashville’s longest drought since going 0-7-1 in April 2013. The Predators seemed to be getting close to ending the skid after playing well in Thursday’s loss to the New York Islanders, but they couldn’t get anything going against the Jets.

“It’s very frustrating not to win when you play good and feel like you’re getting closer to winning all the time,” Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm said. “But still, we’ve got to keep positive with the things we’re doing out there. We’ve just got to bear down on our scoring chances.”

Nashville found itself in a familiar position when Frolik’s 15th goal of the season gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead with 5:06 left in the first period.

The Predators have allowed the first goal in 11 straight games. Ladd slid a cross-ice pass to the right side of the crease, where Frolik fired a low wrist shot past goalie Pekka Rinne.

Frolik has a season-best six points in the last six games.

Nashville tied it at 1 on defenseman Ryan Ellis’ wrist shot through traffic from the point at 10:17 of the second period. The puck appeared to change directions after hitting Winnipeg center Jiri Tlusty first and then defenseman Tyler Myers’ stick.

Winnipeg re-took the lead 35 seconds later when right winger Blake Wheeler fired a wrist shot by Rinne, giving the Jets a 2-1 advantage. Rinne was screened by Predators defenseman Shea Weber and Wheeler capitalized with his 18th goal of the season.

Jets left winger Drew Stafford finished the scoring with an empty-netter with 50 seconds left.

“The games we’ve played against them there’s been very little room either way,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. “The first period was another mirror image of the way the games have started in the past whether it was up there or in our building. They’ve been tight and they’ve been close.”

The Predators remain two points behind idle Anaheim in the chase for the NHL’s best record and the top spot in the Western Conference. Nashville entered the game with a four-point lead over second-place St. Louis in the Central Division.

Nashville has the best record in the NHL on home ice at 26-7-1 despite four straight losses at Bridgestone.

Rinne, a leading Vezina Trophy candidate for the NHL’s top goalie, fell to 1-5-1 in his last seven games.

The Predators won the series with the Jets 3-2.

Predators defenseman Cody Franson suffered a lower-bogy injury with 4:56 left in the second period after being checked into the corner boards by Ladd. Franson left the ice favoring his left leg. He returned in the third period.

NOTES: Predators C Mike Ribeiro is being sued for assault by his former nanny in Texas, and his wife is being sued for threatening her in 2012, according to reports. The Ribeiros’ attorney said the couple plans to fight the $1 million lawsuit. ... Jets C Eric O‘Dell was recalled from St. John’s of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Winnipeg makes the second stop on its four-game trip, at St. Louis on Tuesday. ... Nashville begins a four-game Western trip at Arizona on Monday. ... The game’s start time was moved up one hour so it could be televised on “Hockey Night in Canada.”\