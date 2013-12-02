FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 3, 2013 / 2:56 AM / 4 years ago

Preview: Jets at Rangers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

While the New York Rangers have been trading wins and losses, Rick Nash hasn’t skipped a beat in his return to the ice. Nash will attempt to score in his fourth consecutive game as the Rangers host the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. Nash collected a goal and an assist while Chris Kreider recorded his first career hat trick as New York spoiled the return of former coach John Tortorella to Madison Square Garden with a 5-2 triumph over Vancouver on Saturday afternoon.

Nash also scored and set up a goal in the Rangers’ last meeting with the Jets - a 4-2 victory on April 1. Winnipeg fell to 2-1-0 on its six-game road trip with a 2-1 setback to Philadelphia on Friday. Michael Frolik scored and Mark Scheifele notched an assist to extend his point streak to four games for the Jets.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN (Winnipeg), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE JETS (12-12-4): Winnipeg, which has converted on just 11.5 percent of its power plays, is 0-for-12 with the man advantage over the last four games. Coach Claude Noel was in no mood for excuses after watching his team fail on six power-play opportunities versus Philadelphia. “We just weren’t very good,” Noel said. “Was that (because it was) an early morning game? I don’t know. That would be a poor excuse, because they were ready to play.”

ABOUT THE RANGERS (14-13-0): Coach Alain Vigneault admitted he knew the identity of Monday’s starting goaltender - he just wasn’t revealing that information. “We’ll get to that on Monday,” Vigneault said as he walked away from the podium. Rookie Cam Talbot won his sixth straight start with a career-high 35-save performance versus the Canucks while 2012 Vezina Trophy winner Henrik Lundqvist has rebounded after a sluggish start to the season.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg LW Evander Kane (lower body) participated in off-ice work on Sunday and is questionable versus New York.

2. Rangers C Brad Richards, who is riding a three-game point streak, has collected 57 points (18 goals, 39 assists) in 53 career meetings with the Jets.

3. Winnipeg recalled C John Albert from St. John’s of the American Hockey League on Sunday. Albert has three goals and five assists with the IceCaps.

PREDICTION: Rangers 2, Jets 1

