Preview: Jets at Rangers

The New York Rangers attempt to continue their perfect start to the season when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. New York has begun 2015-16 with three straight victories, including a 5-2 triumph over Columbus at Madison Square Garden on Saturday that completed a home-and-home sweep.

The Rangers have been powered by rookie Oscar Lindberg, who recorded four goals in the three contests to earn the NHL’s Second Star of the Week honors. Winnipeg is concluding a season-opening four-game road trip that began with wins in Boston and New Jersey. The Jets were grounded on Monday afternoon, however, dropping a 4-2 decision to the New York Islanders after allowing the game’s first three goals. New York and Winnipeg split their two meetings last season, with each club winning at home.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE JETS (2-1-0): Mark Scheifele scored one of Winnipeg’s two goals Monday, giving him a tally in each contest thus far. The 22-year-old netted a career-high 15 tallies in 82 games last season. Blake Wheeler (two) is the only other member of the Jets with more than one goal and shares the team lead of four points with Mathieu Perreault.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (3-0-0): Defenseman Dylan McIlrath is expected to make his season debut Tuesday in place of veteran Dan Boyle. The 23-year-old native of Winnipeg, drafted 10th overall in 2010, has registered 16 penalty minutes in three games over the previous two campaigns. Lindberg, who has tallied in each of New York’s victories, is tied with J.T. Miller for the team lead with four points.

OVERTIME

1. Lindberg is the sixth rookie in NHL history to record a goal in each of his team’s first three games of a season.

2. Winnipeg C Bryan Little is the only forward on the team without a point through three contests.

3. New York G Henrik Lundqvist has started each game thus far, allowing two goals in each.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Jets 2