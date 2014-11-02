Jets finally pull out shootout win over Rangers

NEW YORK -- The Winnipeg Jets are getting healthy, the New York Rangers aren‘t. And though it took more than 65 minutes for that to show, it finally rose to the surface.

Evander Kane, playing in just his third game of the season, scored in the fourth round of a shootout, and the Jets took advantage of the short-handed Rangers, outlasting New York 1-0 on Saturday night.

After Rangers forward Martin St. Louis was stopped on a wrist shot by Winnipeg goaltender Ondrej Pavelec to open the final round, Kane, a left winger who missed eight games with a knee injury suffered in the season opener, cruised into the Rangers zone on the left side, and ripped a wrist shot off New York goaltender Henrik Lundqvist’s shoulder on the stick side, giving the Jets seven points in the last four games.

Pavelec made 38 saves, many of them of the acrobatic variety, in playing in his eighth consecutive game.

Related Coverage Preview: Jets at Rangers

“It wasn’t easy for us, and we didn’t have the start we wanted,” Pavelec said. “We picked it up in the third, kept battling, and it worked out. Two big, big points for us.”

The Rangers were dominant in the Winnipeg zone all night, outshooting the Jets 38-25 but could not snag their fifth win in the last six games. The loss wasn’t the only bad news on the night, as two important defensemen, including New York’s captain, were lost in the first period.

Kane forced Ryan McDonagh awkwardly into the boards behind Lundqvist 12:46 into the game. McDonagh, who replaced Ryan Callahan as New York’s captain this season, crashed left shoulder first, fell to the ice, and was helped off by the Rangers trainer Jim Ramsay. There was no penalty called on the play.

Just 28 seconds into the game, defenseman Kevin Klein was also injured after blocking a shot by Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba off his right ankle. He played only two shifts before heading back to the locker room with Ramsay. Neither returned.

“We knew they were down two defensemen, and early on, we didn’t take advantage of that,” Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said. “But the bench got better, the passes were cleaner and we were a stronger team in the third. We were able to hang around long enough, and again, that has a lot to do with our goaltender.”

The Rangers already had issues on the blue line, as free-agent signee Dan Boyle is on injured reserve with a broken hand, and John Moore still has four games left on a five-game suspension. With a short bench, coach Alain Vigneault played it conservative, with quick line changes, a third-period timeout, and some emergency plans on the back line. Fourth-line forwards Kevin Hayes and Tanner Glass, who have played defense sparingly in their careers, were available to shift to the back line, as was right winger Lee Stempniak.

”Our guys buckled down, and our defensemen logged tons of minutes,“ Vigneault said. ”But the forwards gave help when help was needed, and we had plenty of chances to get this done. We just couldn’t do it.

“But it was not because of lack of effort, or lack of execution. I believe we played one of our best games of the year.”

Lundqvist, also making his eighth consecutive start, didn’t receive a ton of work, but was sharp when needed. He faced just 14 shots through two periods, and watched most of the play on the other end in the third, as well. He finished with 25 saves.

“It’s tough when you don’t get two points when you have efforts like this,” Lundqvist said. “It was a great opportunity for some guys to get great minutes, and they all stepped up, and played big time out there.”

McDonagh’s injury was labeled a shoulder separation, while Klein suffered a foot contusion. It was the same shoulder that McDonagh injured last April in a game against Vancouver, before he returned with a solid postseason, leading the Rangers to the Stanley Cup Finals. Both defensemen will be re-evaluated and will undergo MRIs on Sunday, an off day for the team.

NOTES: The two teams traded goals in the first round of the shootout as Rangers forward Mats Zuccarello and Winnipeg forward Blake Wheeler found the back of the net. ... This was the first of two games between the Jets and Rangers this season, with the finale coming March 31 in Winnipeg. ... The Rangers, who wore their navy-blue Heritage alternate jerseys with matching socks and helmets, will play 15 games in November, including 10 at Madison Square Garden. ... New York coach Alain Vigneault will coach his 900th NHL game on Wednesday, against the Detroit Red Wings. ... The Rangers have now played 136 consecutive games at home in front of sellout crowds, dating back to Nov. 3, 2011. ... The Jets conclude a four-game road trip on Sunday at Chicago.