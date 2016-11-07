EditorsNote: rewords ninth graf

Rangers down Jets for 5th straight win

NEW YORK -- A fifth straight victory. Another five-goal effort. Yes, the New York Rangers had every reason to hold themselves accountable for a sloppy performance in a 5-2 victory against the Winnipeg Jets at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night.

That's not normally what teams on this sort of roll would say but this is where the Rangers (10-3-0) have set the bar in early November.

"I would say tonight is a good night to use, 'Never critique a win,'" Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. "Just take the win. It was our fifth game in eight nights."

"We played a lot of hockey lately," said left winger J.T. Miller, whose second-period goal was one of four in the period and started a stretch of three goals in 4:04 for the Rangers. "Some games you don't really have it, but you find ways to get it done. I think we're finding a way for everybody to contribute right now and it's hard to stop for the opposition if you have four lines rolling like that."

The Rangers' fourth line accounted for the final two goals during that second-period onslaught, with right winger Jesper Fast and left winger Pavel Buchnevich scoring their second of the season to turn a 3-2 battle into a 5-2 blowout.

This stretch of at least five goals in five straight games is the longest for the Rangers since the 1978-79 season, when the streak reached nine games. The Rangers lead the NHL with 55 goals (4.23 per game) but they were focused on the negatives -- including being held without a shot in the third period -- a sign the team isn't comfortable.

"It's a good sign," said Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, who stopped 24 shots. "We're sitting here talking about playing better in the third period even though we were up a few goals. We understand this league is very competitive and the reason why we've been successful is we've been paying attention to all the details. If you get away from that a little bit, it's going to be a lot tougher game."

The game was tougher during the first 30 minutes when the Jets (5-7-1) went toe-to-toe with the Rangers. Center Kevin Hayes and left winger Patrik Laine exchanged goals in the first period -- Laine's goal was his eighth and tied him for the league lead -- and right winger Mats Zuccarello scoring at 10:02 of the second period to give the Rangers a 2-1 edge.

But center Mark Scheifele scored two minutes later to make it 2-2, which set the stage for an offensive outburst that chased Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck after allowing four goals on 16 shots. When backup goaltender Michael Hutchinson took over, he was beaten on a breakaway by left winger Pavel Buchnevich on the first shot he faced.

"They were pretty good shots," Jets coach Paul Maurice said of the goals the beat Hellebuyck. "Our goaltending is like our defense; we're going to have some really good performances then every once in a while, we're going to have a rough one."

The Jets have been hovering around .500 to start the season as they try to manage without Jacob Trouba, one of their top defensemen who is sitting out after requesting a trade, and many of their top players as they battle injury.

"We did some good things tonight," Jets right winger Blake Wheeler said. "I feel like, the games where we get behind too much, that's kind of the story."

The Rangers will conclude a stretch of 10 of 14 games at home to start the season Tuesday when they host the Vancouver Canucks, who will try to snap an eight-game losing streak against the Islanders on Monday night before visiting MSG. From there, the Rangers embark on a four-game road trip that should provide more tests for a team that is welcoming them.

"I like the way the game progressed," Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh said. "Ultimately, it's a lesson learned there too because we're not always going to be able to get through those stretches there. It's going to happen again in the season and we've got to learn from this."

NOTES: The Jets have been besieged by injuries this season and were missing RW Joel Armia (lower body), C Mathieu Perreault (upper body), C Bryan Little (lower body), RW Drew Stafford (upper body), D Tyler Myers (lower body), D Mark Stuart (lower body) and C Shawn Matthias (lower body). ... The Jets are in the midst of a stretch of 28 games in 49 days. ... Rangers D Adam Clendening was back in the lineup for the first time since Oct. 22, replacing D Dan Girardi, who was given a rest with the team playing back-to-back games. ... Rangers C Oscar Lindberg was a healthy scratch.