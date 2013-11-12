Preview: Jets at Red Wings

Detroit’s power play hasn’t shown much power in recent games, which may help explain why the Red Wings carry a three-game winless streak into Tuesday’s showdown with the visiting Winnipeg Jets. Detroit squandered numerous man-advantage opportunities last time out - including a stretch of nearly 5 1/2 straight minutes - en route to a 3-2 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Winnipeg comes in following back-to-back wins over Nashville and San Jose.

The Jets’ offense has sprung to life over the last two games, erupting for 10 goals thanks to a balanced attack that has seen eight different players record a goal during that stretch. The win over the Sharks was particularly impressive, as Winnipeg rallied from a pair of two-goal deficits to force a shootout before captain Andrew Ladd netted the winner in the bonus format. Tuesday marks the third contest of a four-game homestand for the Red Wings, who are 3-2-4 in Detroit.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TSN (Winnipeg), FSN (Detroit)

ABOUT THE JETS (8-9-2): Winnipeg traditionally has been among the league leaders in points generated by its defensemen - which is why it was a bit of a surprise to see the Jets’ blue-liners with just four combined goals entering Sunday’s contest against San Jose. That number jumped by a pair thanks to the pairing of Grant Clitsome and Dustin Byfuglien. Clitsome finished with a goal and two assists in the victory while Byfuglien - who finished in the top 10 among defensemen with eight goals last season - finally scored his first of the campaign.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (9-5-4): Detroit appears ready to do some lineup shuffling as Johan Franzen said he would return to action despite not being completely recovered from an upper-body ailment. Franzen, who has missed the last six games, likely will take the spot of fellow veteran Dan Cleary, who has struggled for most of the season. “The ebbs and flows of hockey,” he told reporters when asked of his imminent demotion. “Sometimes the only thing you can control now is your attitude and your work ethic.”

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg prevailed 4-2 in the previous meeting between the clubs on Nov. 4.

2. Byfuglien has just six points (four goals, two assists) in 26 career games versus the Red Wings.

3. Detroit has scored only once in its previous 20 power-play chances.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Jets 3