Preview: Jets at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings remain in close pursuit of Tampa Bay and Montreal for first place in the Atlantic Division and go for their 10th victory in 12 games when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. All-Star goaltender Jimmy Howard will make his first start since Jan. 10 for the Red Wings, who are one of two teams that have yet to lose back-to-back games in regulation. Detroit, which is coming off a 4-1 defeat at Pittsburgh on Wednesday, has won six straight at home.

Winnipeg had its four-game point streak halted in a 3-1 loss at NHL-leading Nashville on Thursday, spoiling the debut of defenseman Tyler Myers and Drew Stafford, who were acquired from Buffalo on Wednesday in an eight-player trade. It was the seventh defeat in nine games (2-5-2) for the Jets, who are holding down the top wild card in the Western Conference. “Now we’ve got to reload,” coach Paul Maurice said. “We’ve got to get back on the horse and get that good feeling back.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, City (Winnipeg), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE JETS (28-19-10): Myers received a scare when he took a slap shot from Nashville captain Shea Weber off the knee and hobbled to the dressing room in the waning minutes Thursday. “It didn’t feel good. Not a guy you like blocking shots from,” Myers said. “Coming from the position (Stafford) and I were in in Buffalo, it felt a lot better. The way this team plays the game, it feels good to be a part of that.” Offense continues to be a concern for the Jets, who have been limited to two goals or fewer in seven of their last eight contests.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (31-13-9): Howard missed 10 consecutive games with a partially torn groin muscle before coming on in the third period of Thursday’s setback. Petr Mrazek filled in more than capably for Howard, making 11 straight starts and posting an 8-2-0 record. “He did a tremendous job for us for the whole month of January and a little bit here into February and it’s put us into a good spot,” said Howard, who yielded more than two goals once in 11 appearances. “So I just have to pick up where he left off. ... I can’t wait to get out there.”

OVERTIME

1. Howard has not fared well against Winnipeg with a 1-3-1 mark and 3.15 goals-against average in six starts.

2. The Jets have dropped five straight on the road, but they have won their last four against the Atlantic Division.

3. Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg has six goals and 17 points in 12 games against the Jets.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Jets 2