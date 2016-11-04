Preview: Jets at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings look to put an end to their three-game slide when they host the equally struggling Winnipeg Jets on Friday. Detroit is coming off its 12th consecutive regular-season setback at Philadelphia, a 4-3 overtime loss on Wednesday in which it squandered an early two-goal lead as well as a one-tally edge with 64 seconds remaining in the third period.

Dylan Larkin scored in his second straight game and has recorded all four of his goals over his last five contests after being blanked in his first six. Winnipeg also is 0-2-1 in its last three after kicking off a three-game road trip with an overtime loss at Washington on Thursday in the back end of a home-and-home series. The Jets, who also dropped a one-goal decision to the Capitals at home on Tuesday, have scored three goals or fewer in four straight contests and six of their last seven. Winnipeg registered a three-goal third period on Thursday to erase a 3-0 deficit and earn a point without receiving an offensive contribution from rookie Patrik Laine, who leads the team with six goals but has not recorded a point in his last four games.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NHL Network, TSN3, TVAS (Winnipeg), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE JETS (4-6-1): Andrew Copp made his season debut in Thursday's setback and notched an assist. The 22-year-old center, who collected 13 points in 77 games last campaign, was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League a day earlier after Winnipeg placed Shawn Matthias on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Copp helped set up the game-tying goal scored by Marko Dano, who also was appearing in his first contest of 2016-17.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (6-4-1): Henrik Zetterberg ended his season-opening 10-game goal-scoring drought on Wednesday. The 36-year-old captain netted only 13 tallies in 82 contests last season and has failed to reach the 20-goal plateau in each of the last four campaigns after eclipsing it in seven straight seasons. Thomas Vanek remains tied for the team lead in goals (four) with Larkin and Darren Helm despite missing Detroit's last four games with a strained muscle near his hip that is expected to keep him sidelined for several more weeks.

OVERTIME

1. Jets D Tobias Enstrom scored his first goal in 22 games on Thursday and is nine points away from 300 for his career.

2. Detroit RW Gustav Nyquist leads the club with nine points but has notched just one assist over his last four contests.

3. Winnipeg is 0-for-15 on the power play over its last four games.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 3, Jets 2