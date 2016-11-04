Ovechkin's second goal gives Capitals dramatic win over Jets

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored his second goal of the night with 1:39 left in overtime and the Washington Capitals defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Thursday night.

The Capitals (7-2-1) controlled the puck for most of the overtime period and were on a power play after the Jets were whistled for too many men on the ice. Ovechkin capitalized when he one-timed a pass from John Carlson past Michael Hutchinson to end it.

Trailing 3-0 after two periods, the Jets (4-6-1) rallied to force overtime and pick up a point.

Ovechkin, who has six goals this season, added an assist. Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists for Washington, and T.J. Oshie also scored.

Carlson had two assists.

The Capitals have won four straight and defeated Winnipeg for the second time in three days.

Hutchinson had 28 saves and Braden Holtby stopped 24 shots for Washington.

Winnipeg got on the board at 2:11 of the third when Holtby came out of his net to play the puck on a power play, but couldn't control it. Toby Enstrom gained control and fired into the empty net for his first goal of the season.

Just over three minutes later Dustin Byfuglien skated behind Holtby and fed Adam Lowry in the slot and Lowry beat Holtby to make it 3-2.

The Jets tied it during a scramble in near the Capitals net when Marko Dano, making his season debut, fired a loose puck high past Holtby at 11:11.

Winnipeg scored just four goals in its previous three games and head coach Paul Maurice shook up his lines. He moved left winger Brandon Tanev up to the second line with center Mathieu Perreault and right winger Kyle Connor, and rookie Patrik Laine onto a third line withLowry and right winger Joel Armia.

The Jets indeed outshot the Capitals 11-4 over the first 20 minutes, but trailed 1-0.

Washington scored when Hutchinson made the initial save on Ovechkin, but Backstrom -- stationed to Hutchinson's left -- controlled the rebound and, facing away from the net, back-handed the puck home at 14:38 for his first goal of the season.

Oshie made it 2-0 just 1:48 into the second period when he beat Hutchinson off a nice feed from Andre Burakovsky behind the end line.

The Washington lead grew to 3-0 at 10:04 when Ovechkin swiped the rebound of a Carlson shot past Hutchinson for his fifth goal of the season.

NOTES: D John Carlson (178 assists) passed Rod Langway for eighth place on the Capitals' career assists by a defenseman list. ... The Jets play 16 games in 29 days during November, including 10 on the road. ... Winnipeg D Mark Stuart (lower-body injury) skated Thursday but missed his second straight game. D Tyler Myers (lower body) missed his third game. RW Chris Thorburn was given a family day. ... C Andrew Copp and RW Marko Dano made their season debuts for the Jets. ... Washington scratches included D Taylor Chorney and D Daniel Winnik.