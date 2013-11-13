Jets beat Red Wings, improve to 4-1 in shootouts

DETROIT - The Winnipeg Jets are quite comfortable in games that go to the shootout.

Devin Setoguchi and Andrew Ladd scored in the shootout to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena on Tuesday night.

The Jets are 4-1 in shootouts this season, including Sunday’s 5-4 win over San Jose.

“It gets a little tiring playing overtime games. but the shootouts are going for us,” said center Bryan Little, who scored the game’s first goal.

Ladd is 5-for-5 in shootouts this season and his last three have been game winners.

Defenseman Zach Bogosian also scored for Winnipeg (9-9-2) - which has won three in a row and four of its last five - in regulation. Andrej Pavelec made 41 saves in the first 65 minutes.

Related Coverage Preview: Jets at Red Wings

“Pavelec really put his best foot forward in the game to help us win the game,” Jets’ coach Claude Noel said.

Center Pavel Datsyuk scored twice for Detroit (9-5-5), which lost is sixth consecutive home game and played its third consecutive overtime contest. Jimmy Howard stopped 19 shots in regulation and in the five-minute overtime.

Right wing Daniel Alfredsson scored in the shootout for the Red Wings.

“We didn’t win, but I thought we played good,” Detroit coach Mike Babcock said. “I liked our game today, start to finish. We made some mistakes, but I liked our penalty kill, I liked our power play, I liked our game. I feel real good. I know we’d like to get the second point but I liked the way we played. To me it’s going in the right direction. It’s a real positive game for us. ”

But not fast enough for captain and forward Henrik Zetterberg.

“It’s tough when we don’t get two points,” he said. “We did a lot of good things and today I think we played solid defense, created enough chances to win and Howie (Howard) played good enough to win the game, but we can’t find a way to go all the way. It’s frustrating. It’s tough. We want to win, but right now we can’t find a way.”

Datsyuk’s second power-play goal of the game, with 6:49 remaining in the third, tied it 2-2. He stuffed one in from the side of the net for his ninth of the season. The goal came just after a Red Wings’ two-man advantage came to an end.

Detroit outshot Winnipeg 16-2 in the third period.

Bogosian gave Winnipeg a 2-1 lead with 9:13 left in the third period. He took a pass in the slot from center Olli Jokinen and moved to his right, made a move and put a shot past the prone Howard from the right circle. It was Bogosian’s first goal of the season.

He said the win would not have been possible without Pavelec.

“Pav kept us in there for practically the whole game,” Bogosian said. “I think he deserves all the credit.”

Pavelec stopped Datsyuk on a break-in from the bottom of the left circle 3:25 into the the third period.

Little opened the scoring 7:10 into the game with his 11th goal. He put in a one-time shot from the inside edge of the left circle off the rush on a cross-ice pass from right wing Blake Wheeler.

Datsyuk’s power-play goal with 5:16 left in the first period tied the game at 1. He scored from the bottom of the right circle along the goal line. It was set up by Zetterberg’s cross-ice pass.

NOTES: Detroit LW Johan Franzen returned after missing four games with a upper-body injury/illness. ... Winnipeg came into the game with wins in its last two games, including a 5-4 shootout win over San Jose on Sunday. ... Red Wings’ RW Daniel Cleary was a healthy scratch. He had only a goal and two assists in 18 games. Cleary’s role as the net-front presence on the second power-play unit was taken by C Darren Helm. ... Jets C Bryan Little had five points (three goals and two assists) in his last three games after scoring on Tuesday.