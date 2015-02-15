Newcomers help Jets win in shootout

DETROIT -- Right winger Drew Stafford and defenseman Tyler Myers paid early dividends for their new team.

Stafford scored the only goal in an eight-shooter shootout and had a goal in regulation, while Myers had two assists and played a strong game defensively in the Winnipeg Jets’ 5-4 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena on Saturday night.

The two players were acquired earlier in the week in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres, and it was their second game as Jets.

“I just want to keep contributing any way I can,” said Stafford, who snapped a shot past the left arm of Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard in the shootout.

Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said any player new to a team wants to make an immediate impact.

“They were welcomed and now they feel like they put something in the bank,” Maurice said. “You want to make plays and help your new team win and they did that.”

Right wingers Chris Thorburn and Blake Wheeler and left winger Andrew Ladd also scored in regulation for Winnipeg. Defensemen Dustin Byfuglien also had two assists, and goalie Michael Hutchinson made 25 saves.

Hutchinson has stopped all 11 of the shootout attempts against him in his career.

“He’ a good fighter in net. That would be his trait. He fights for the puck,” Maurice said.

Center Pavel Datyuk had two goals and an assist, forward Darren Helm had a goal and an assist and defenseman Niklas Kronwall scored for Detroit. Left winger Tomas Tatar had two assists and Howard, in his first start in more than a month, stopped 34 shots.

“I just thought our lack of ability to take care of the puck in the offensive zone in the second half of the game hurt us,” Red Wings coach Mike Babcock said.

Datsyuk tied it at 4 with 6:33 left on a wrist shot from the slot.

Ladd’s power-play goal 4:38 into the third period had given Winnipeg a 4-3 lead. He put a wrist shot from inside the top of the left circle past Howard. It was Ladd’s 19th goal.

The Jets scored twice, 2:44 apart, in the second period to tie the game at 3.

Wheeler put in a rebound 7:04 into the second to make it 3-2. It was Wheeler’s 16th goal.

Myers jumped into the play from his defensive position and cut in off right wing to get off his shot.

“I love the chance to jump into the play and the way these guys play the game, I‘m going to get the chance to do that,” Myers said.

Maurice said that goal changed the momentum of the game. He also talked about what Myers brings to the Jets.

“You get down 3-1, it’s nice to have someone other than Dustin (Byfuglien) -- (Trouba) can jump in the odd time -- but it’s nice to have another guy who can jump into the play,” Maurice said.

Stafford’s first goal for Winnipeg tied it at 9:48. It was the 10th goal on the season for Stafford.

The Red Wings took the lead earlier in the middle period with two goals in 3:35.

Helm’s power-play goal at the two-minute mark made it 2-1. It was his 12th goal. Datsyuk was credited with his 16th goal at 5:55, when Helm’s shot went in off Datsyuk’s shoulder. It was Datsyuk’s first goal in 10 games.

NOTE: Detroit G Jimmy Howard made his first start after missing 11 games with a partially torn groin muscle. He played the third period on Wednesday in a 4-1 loss at Pittsburgh. ... Newly acquired D Tyler Myers and LW Drew Stafford played their second game with Winnipeg after coming over from the Buffalo Sabres in the deal that sent RW Evander Kane and D Zach Bagosian to Buffalo. ... The Red Wings sent D Jakub Kindl to AHL Grand Rapids on a four-game conditioning stint. ... Jets coach Paul Maurice started his coaching career at Joe Louis Arena when the Ontario Hockey League junior franchise that is now the Plymouth Whalers played at Joe Louis Arena in the early 1990s. ... Winnipeg D Jacob Trouba is a native of the Detroit suburb of Rochester and played at the University of Michigan.