Red Wings erase 2-0 deficit, edge Jets

DETROIT -- In a desperate situation, the Detroit Red Wings responded.

Justin Abdelkader’s goal with 4:36 left gave Detroit a 3-2, come-from-behind win against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at Joe Louis Arena.

The win snapped the Red Wings’ regulation three-game losing streak.

Dylan Larkin and defenseman Jonathan Ericsson also scored for the Wings, who trailed 2-0 in the second period. Detroit goalie Petr Mrazek stopped 23 shots.

”I thought our guys showed unbelievable compete level,“ Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. ”I thought our compete level was awesome.

“I actually thought we started the game good. That’s not an easy challenge, but I thought our guys came out and played great the rest of the game. We talked about it being a 60-minute game, and in the end, we hung in there enough to win.”

Related Coverage Preview: Jets at Red Wings

Marko Dano and defenseman Tyler Myers scored for Winnipeg. Michael Hutchinson made 32 saves. Blake Wheeler hit the goal post in the final seconds.

“We were really good in the first, and they were really good in the second,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said. “It was close and even in the third.”

Abdelkader beat Hutchinson from the slot after taking a pass from Tomas Tatar, who was behind the net. Abdelkader’s 17th goal came as a result of a turnover by Myers.

“(Tatar) made a good play to me,” Abdelkader said. “I was all alone, so, yeah, just good forecheck pressure by us, and it was nice to get that.”

Said Myers: “I’d like to have it back, but I can’t take it back now.”

Dano gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead with 8:37 left in the first period. He put in a one-timer from deep in the slot for his second goal of the season. It was Dano’s first goal with the Jets after being acquired in a deadline trade from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Myers made it 2-0 with 3:29 left in the opening period with his eighth goal of the season. He carried the puck from the right point along the boards to the middle of the ice, skated down the slot, made a move past Detroit center Henrik Zetterberg and beat Mrazek with a wrist shot from between the hash marks.

“We weathered the storm and were able to get to get two goals in the first, but we couldn’t get one in the second or third,” Myers said.

Larkin pulled a goal back for Detroit 6:40 into the second period on a one-time shot from the bottom of the right circle. It was his 20th goal of the season and his first goal and point in eight games.

He is the first Red Wing rookie to score 20 goals in a season since Zetterberg has 22 in 2002-03.

Ericsson tied it 2-2 with 7:35 left in the second period. His shot from the left circle went off Hutchinson and defenseman Paul Postma and bounced into the net. It was Ericsson’s third goal.

“I think we used our speed. Our offense got going and we put them on their heels,” Larkin said about the second period. “We had a few big shifts where we really pinned them in their zone and we might have wore out their D. We were really playing a team game -- our transition was good, our goaltending was good. We did a good job attacking.”

Winnipeg defenseman Dustin Byfulien left the game late in the third period with an upper-body injury. Maurice said Byfuglien is day-to-day.

NOTES: The NHL announced that Detroit will play the Toronto Maple Leafs in an outdoor game at Toronto’s BMO Field on Jan. 1, 2017, in the first-ever NHL Centennial Classic. It will begin the celebration of the NHL’s 100th anniversary. ... Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice began his coaching career in the early 1990s at Joe Louis Arena as an assistant coach for the Detroit Jr. Red Wings of the Ontario Hockey League. ... Red Wings rookie F Dylan Larkin and Jets rookie C Andrew Copp were teammates at the University of Michigan last season. ... Detroit signed D Dan Renouf from the University of Maine to a two-year entry-level contract. Renouf recently completed his junior year at Maine and will report to the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins.