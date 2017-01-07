Preview: Jets at Sabres

The Winnipeg Jets try to extend their winning streak to a season-high three games Saturday afternoon when they visit the Buffalo Sabres as Connor Hellebuyck looks to build off a strong performance in his third consecutive start. Winnipeg won the first two contests of its three-game road trip to move back to .500 on the season, scoring 10 goals in victories over Tampa Bay and Florida.

“It’s what we wanted to do on this road trip,” Jets center Bryan Little told reporters after Wednesday’s victory, “and we’re off to a great start.” The Sabres dropped three of their past four games, falling 4-3 in overtime Thursday at Chicago. Buffalo owns one of the best power plays in the NHL but is last on the penalty kill at 74.6 percent. “We’ve been better,” Sabres captain Brian Gionta told reporters, “but it’s something we need to improve and if we improve that, it’s going to lead to wins.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), MSG (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE JETS (19-19-3): Hellebuyck bounced back from a poor performance Saturday against the Islanders, making 68 saves in the two victories this week. Forward Patrik Laine leads all NHL rookies with 21 goals and recorded two goals with four assists in his past three games, while linemate Nikolaj Ehlers has four goals in his past three games. The Jets are 4-of-12 on the power play during their past four contests.

ABOUT THE SABRES (14-15-9): Buffalo earned a point Thursday thanks in part to its special teams as it scored two power-play goals while escaping both shorthanded situations. Leading scorer Kyle Okposo extended his points streak to four games with a power-play goal Thursday, while center Jack Eichel has three goals and three assists in his past five contests. Center Ryan O’Reilly recorded a pair of assists Thursday after missing four games following an appendectomy.

OVERTIME

1. Okposo scored twice as the Sabres beat the Jets 3-1 on Oct. 30 in Winnipeg.

2. Ehlers, who scored 15 goals (38 points) as a rookie last season, has 13 goals and 35 points through 41 games.

3. Thursday’s defeat dropped Buffalo to 3-9 in overtime and shootouts.

PREDICTION: Jets 4, Sabres 3