Sabres 3, Jets 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Jack Eichel scored his 23rd goal of the season to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Sam Reinhart and Hudson Fasching also scored for the Sabres (31-34-10). Chad Johnson made 17 saves.

Eichel’s game-winner came 4:07 into the third period following a turnover in the neutral zone. Left winger Marcus Foligno forced the turnover near center ice, leading to a slick no-look pass from Reinhart to Eichel. Eichel skated to his right before unleashing a low shot inside the left post to give Buffalo the lead.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets (31-38-6). Michael Hutchinson made 26 saves.

The Jets began the game in fine fashion, jumping out to an early lead with two goals in a span of 42 seconds.

Ehlers opened the scoring 4:27 into the game on a terrific move down the right wing. Ehlers raced by Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe and beat Johnson from close range with a wrist shot.

Copp made it 2-0 off a deflection in front of the Sabres net at 5:09. After Copp’s initial shot was stopped, the puck was deflected into the net for Copp’s fourth goal of the season.

Winnipeg was unable to maintain its fast start.

Fasching got the Sabres on the board at 8:37 with his first NHL goal, and it was certainly one to remember. Five days after signing his entry-level deal, the University of Minnesota product showed off his power forward skills by skating around Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba and tucking a shot inside the far post.

After an even second period, the Sabres came storming back in the third.

Reinhart evened the score 1:23 into the third off a rebound in the slot. After left winger Zemgus Girgensons’ shot rang off the right post, Reinhart deposited the rebound for his 21st goal of the year.

Eichel put Buffalo up for good 2:44 later.

NOTES: The teams had 12 combined scratches. C Cal O‘Reilly, D Carlo Colaiacovo, D Cody Franson (neck), G Jason Jasdorf (lower body) and G Robin Lehner (ankle) were scratched for the Sabres. RW Anthony Peluso (upper body), C Bryan Little (upper body), D Toby Enstrom (lower body), RW J.C. Lipon (upper body), D Tyler Myers (knee/hip), D Brenden Kichton and C Mathieu Perrault (upper body) were scratched for the Jets. ... This was the first time that former Sabres Drew Stafford and Joel Armia played against their old team in Buffalo since being traded to Winnipeg last February. Myers was also part of that trade but missed the game due to injury. ... This was the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. Buffalo won the other meeting 4-2 in Winnipeg on Jan. 10.