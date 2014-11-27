Jets continue winning ways on road in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Winnipeg Jets continue to find ways to win on the road, and they aren’t looking for style points along the way.

The Jets defeated the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 Wednesday night behind a solid defensive effort for their second road win in as many nights.

“It’s what we’re good at,” Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said. “That’s the kind of people that we have. They’re a highly competitive group and we can suffer some adversity over the course of the game and manage to survive.”

Center Bryan Little and right winger Michael Frolik scored for the Jets (12-9-3), who also beat the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-2, on Tuesday. Those goals helped Winnipeg improve to 8-4-2 on the road compared to their 4-5-1 home mark.

”I just think we keep things really simple on the road,“ Little said. ”We bring our work boots and keep it simple. There’s not really any simple remedy to how we play.

“It wasn’t the prettiest game by any standards but we had a couple huge penalty kills, the power play came through again. It was ugly but we’ll take it.”

Little opened the scoring 3:41 into the first period on the power play. After receiving the puck inside the left circle, Little paused to avoid a sliding Sabres defenseman before putting a wrist shot home for his eighth goal of the season and third in as many games.

Frolik made it 2-0 on a short-handed goal with 5:40 left in the second period following a terrible giveaway by Buffalo defenseman Andre Benoit.

Benoit, who was in the lineup after Tyler Myers suffered a lower-body injury, had a giveaway on a sloppy pass behind the Buffalo net. Frolik then skated out and lifted a backhand shot past Sabres goaltender Jhonas Enroth for his fifth goal of the season.

Right winger Chris Stewart scored for the Sabres (6-14-2), who were sluggish and saw a three-game winning streak come to an end. Enroth made 24 saves.

“That first period and a half or so, I thought our hands were handling that puck like a grenade,” Sabres head coach Ted Nolan said. “It just kept bouncing and bouncing. That third period we played the way we have to in order to be successful.”

Stewart got the Sabres on the board 5:30 into the third with a breakaway goal. After a Winnipeg shot was blocked at the Buffalo blue line, Stewart raced down the ice and put a backhand attempt past Pavelec.

Buffalo’s best moments came during a short stretch in the third period when the Jets showed signs of fatigue. But Winnipeg’s defense held strong and goalie Ondrej Pavelec came through when tested.

Pavelec made 19 saves and his best stop came on a 2-on-1 midway through the third period.

“Every time the game is like that -- something’s coming,” Pavelec said. “It’s never like that for 60 minutes. We knew that if they played like that for two periods, they’re coming. We knew it. They had a few chances. I‘m happy that they scored only goal. We found a way. The guys helped me in the first two periods, and it was up to me to help them in the third.”

Added Maurice: “I thought a couple things affected us in the third period and it was the worst possible situation, we’re running three lines and there’s no timeouts in the last 10 minutes of that game. I‘m looking at the clock expecting two more (stoppages) and we’ll be able to reset and get some rest. We played a really solid game through two (periods) I thought we did a good job staying in our structure even when we were 100 percent sure what was coming the other way.”

A scary moment came just before Frolik’s goal when Sabres right winger Patrick Kaleta was sent into the boards on a hit from behind by Jets left winger Adam Lowry. Kaleta immediately went to the Sabres locker room and Lowry was given a game misconduct penalty in addition to a five-minute major.

Buffalo was unable to score on the ensuing power play and gave up the Frolik’s goal seconds into the five-on-four advantage. Kaleta eventually returned to the game.

It was Kaleta’s first game back in the lineup since suffering a torn ACL last October.

“It felt good (to come back) but we lost so it’s obviously not good enough,” Kaleta said. “So back to the drawing board.”

NOTES: D Tyler Myers (lower body) and C Cody McCormick were scratched for the Sabres. ... LW TJ Galiardi, D Toby Enstrom and C Mathieu Perreault were scratched for the Jets. ... This was the 54th game between the teams and the first of two meetings this season. Their next meeting is Dec. 16 in Winnipeg. ... Winnipeg RW Chris Thorburn entered the NHL with the Sabres, who drafted him 50th overall in 2001. Jets D Adam Pardy also played for the Sabres, during the 2012-13 season.