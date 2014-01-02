Preview: Jets at Senators

The Ottawa Senators enter the new year five points out of a playoff spot and need to improve on their 10-10-4 home record starting Thursday, when they host the Winnipeg Jets. Ottawa ended 2013 with wins in each of its last three home games as Craig Anderson’s play continues to improve. The netminder has allowed four goals over his last three starts and posted a .921 save percentage in December.

Winnipeg is riding a three-game winning streak on the strength of backup goaltender Al Montoya, who is expected to make his third straight start Thursday. Montoya was called upon after Ondrej Pavelec allowed three goals in the opening 7:04 against Minnesota last Friday and has not looked back, stopping 82 of the 84 shots he has faced. The Jets are a mediocre 9-10-1 on the road but 11-4-1 against Eastern Conference opponents.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TSN (Winnipeg), RSN East (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE JETS (19-18-5): Blake Wheeler, who scored 10 goals in December and leads the team with 15, was rewarded for his strong play by being named to the 2014 United States Olympic Team. Winnipeg is just 6-for-60 on the power play away from home and 0-for-7 during its winning streak. Rookie defenseman Jacob Trouba has points in each of his last three games and finished December with two goals and seven assists.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (17-18-7): Coach Paul MacLean thinks Chris Neil will miss weeks rather than days due to an apparent leg injury. Neil was hurt Monday against Washington and joins Jason Spezza (hip) on the sidelines as the captain will miss his third straight game Thursday. Defenseman Chris Phillips is expected to return to the lineup after missing two contests with a foot injury.

OVERTIME

1. Wheeler has been one of Winnipeg’s top scorers over the last three seasons, amassing 136 points in 170 games.

2. Senators F Bobby Ryan, who has 18 goals and 36 points, was not named to the U.S. Olympic Team. The 26-year-old New Jersey native scored five goals and added two assists in eight games as a member of the 2010 squad that captured a silver medal.

3. Ottawa is 5-2-0 against the Jets since the franchise moved from Atlanta to Winnipeg. The Jets have been held to one goal in each of the last three meetings.

PREDICTION: Senators 2, Jets 1