Perreault’s soft goal lifts Jets in shootout

OTTAWA -- It was, quite literally, a lucky break for Winnipeg Jets center Mathieu Perreault.

As he lined up in the sixth round of the shootout at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday night, Perreault realized his stick was cracked. Probably from blocking a shot on his last shift of overtime, he figured.

”That’s why I came in and just sauced it,“ he said of his soft shot that beat Senators goalie Craig Anderson to give the Jets a 2-1 victory. ”Luckily enough, it went in.

“I knew if I shot it hard it would have just snapped, so I just went in there and tried to put it in the corner.”

Anderson admitted he was fooled by Perreault’s approach.

”When a guy comes in half speed like that, it becomes non-game realistic,’ he said. “You’re kind of stuck there. It’s one of those things where he just kind of almost passed it into the net. It didn’t look like he was shooting at all. Perfect location, right over the pad, just inside the post. I would have had to guess correctly to get that one.”

Perreault’s effort ended a great battle between Anderson and Winnipeg’s Ondrej Pavelec, two of the hottest goalies in the league.

Anderson, who raised his NHL-leading save percentage to .951 made 36 saves through overtime. Pavelec kicked aside 37 shots, including a couple of beauties off Senators wingers Mike Hoffman and Milan Michalek in the extra session.

Ottawa winger Chris Neil and Winnipeg defenseman Tobby Enstrom traded first-period goals before the night looked like it would extend until morning. Especially in the shootout.

“We had all the guys who had taken shots go to the left side of the bench and all the guys who were up, we were just figuring, it was like we were very close to sending a (defenseman) out. Everybody in the room thinks they were the next guy up. There was a D-man coming.”

The Jets have now gone eight games (6-0-2) without losing in regulation time. The Senators remain the only team in the NHL that is undefeated at home in regulation time.

Ottawa struck first on the power play 11:48 into the game. Center Mika Zibanejad did the legwork, carrying the puck into the middle of the Jets’ zone and drawing two Winnipeg defenders to him. That left Neil open to gather up the loose puck and beat Pavelec with a low shot to the glove side for his second goal of the season.

It was also the seventh power play for the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. In 2013-14, they had a league-low 16 man-advantage goals at home.

Enstrom knotted the count six minutes later, ripping a shot from the pony that went through a three-person screen and clanked off the post before finding mesh. It was the first goal of the season for the Jets’ top blue liner, who also has eight assists to his credit.

From there on, it turned into the Pavelec-Anderson show.

“He’s been great for Ottawa all season long and he was great again tonight,” Pavelec said of his counterpart. “It was a battle. I think we battled hard, so hard to get through the overtime. We were ready to play the game. We had some chances. It could have been over a little bit earlier, but it’s about the two points and we got them. Be happy and get out of here.”

Senators coach Paul MacLean was pleased with his club’s performance.

“Sometimes a tie is a good game ... when you lose the skills competition at the end,” he said. “I thought it was a very competitive game. I enjoyed the game. I thought both teams played well, played hard. At the end of the day, they ended up being a little better in the shootout.”

NOTES: The Senators were without RW Bobby Ryan (wrist), RW Alex Chiasson (undisclosed injury) and D Chris Phillips (lower body). All three took part in the morning skate, which means it is not believed the injuries are serious. ... It was the second game in a row on the sidelines for Phillips, who complained of “muscle tiredness” against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. He was replaced in the lineup by D Patrick Wiercioch. Filling up front were RW Erik Condra and LW Colin Greening, who have been healthy scratches for seven and 10 games, respectively. ... Jets LW Andrew Ladd entered the game tied with Corey Perry of Anaheim for the league lead in game opening goals, with four. ... The Jets scratched D Adam Pardy for the ninth time and RW Matt Halischuk for the 10th time.