Senators beat Jets in a shootout

OTTAWA -- A risky “split-second” decision by Craig Anderson saved the day for the Ottawa Senators Thursday night.

The Senators goalie charged out of his net to poke check Winnipeg winger Andrew Ladd for the only save in the shootout, giving Ottawa a 3-2 victory over the Jets at Canadian Tire Centre.

It was only the second win in seven home games for the Senators, who are 5-1-0 on the road.

“He kind of came in from the side a little bit, and his head went down for just a split second,” said Anderson, explaining when he decided to challenge Ladd. “It’s an all or nothing play. He either sees it and you look foolish, or you get it and you look like Dominik Hasek in there.”

Winger Bobby Ryan and centers Kyle Turris and Mika Zibanejad scored on Jets goalie Michael Hutchinson in the shootout, with Zibanejad getting the clincher. Winger Blake Wheeler got the Jets’ only goal in the shootout.

Defenseman Cody Ceci and Ryan scored in regulation time as Ottawa built a 2-0 before the Jets charged back with a late second-period goal by Ladd and the equalizer by defensemen Dustin Byfuglien in the first minute of the third.

Anderson wound up making 38 saves, including seven in overtime, while Hutchinson stopped 29 shots on the night.

Jets coach Paul Maurice expressed his views on the shootout afterward.

”I get it, I get the excitement of it,“ said Maurice. ”For me, how much cotton candy do you give your kids? At some point you have to say enough.

”I think I could have walked out of that game as a fan after the 3-on-3 and said, ‘You know what boys? Tie it up and everybody goes home happy and you talk about that game all the way home.’

“Clearly the shootout wasn’t overly exciting for us, so that was part of it. I thought there was enough cotton candy there for everybody, we didn’t need the toffee after.”

The point allowed the Jets, who played Wednesday in Toronto, to complete a four-game road trip with a 2-1-1 record. Their next game is at home Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

“We would have liked that extra point,” said defenseman Tyler Myers. “That would have been real nice coming at the end of this road trip. Five out of eight’s not bad, but we can still keep pushing forward.”

Enjoying the wild 3-on-3 overtime was Hutchinson, who stopped Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson on a breakaway in the first minute and robbed Ryan with a big glove save in the fourth minute.

“It was fun,” he said. “It’s one of those things as a goalie you kind of like because you have a chance to make big saves. I was fortunate enough I was able to make those saves for us. It keeps you on the edge of your seat as a goalie knowing that the puck is going to come to you eventually.”

Hutchinson’s record slipped to 4-1-1, but the respect he has from his teammates grew with his performance.

”Hutchy, man, he was hot,“ said Byfuglien. ”He was real hot. He kept us in it all night. He deserves the two points, but we’re a team in here. We don’t look at him any different. He played a hell of a game.

“We got behind the 8-ball and we stuck to our game plan pretty well,” added Byfuglien, who wound up with seven shots on goal. “I didn’t feel like we were ever out of it. We got a point out of it on a back-to-back. It’s a rough road trip. We’ve had a hard schedule and I thought we’ve done pretty well as a team and played pretty good hockey.”

To snap out of their home-ice funk, the Senators figured they had to come out with more emotion from the opening face-off.

“We’ve been talking lots lately about having energy at home, and getting off to a good start, and being into the game,” said Turris. “It was something we did a much better job of tonight.”

However, giving up a two-goal lead to a team playing its second game in two nights wasn’t part of the plan.

“I don’t know if you can say we just let them back in the game,” said Senators coach Dave Cameron, whose team begins a two-game road trip in Carolina Saturday. “Pretty good hockey club over there. When you have a two-goal lead do you want to give it up? Of course not. But they created some stuff too.”

NOTES: Senators RW Mark Stone served the second of his two-game suspension for an “illegal check” to the head of Detroit’s Landon Ferraro last Friday ... With Winnipeg playing in Toronto Wednesday, Jets G Michael Hutchinson made his first start since being chased from the net Sunday in Montreal, when he gave up four goals on nine shots ... Senators G Craig Anderson made his third straight start and his eighth in the team’s last 10 games ... Senators D Chris Wideman was a healthy scratch for the fifth consecutive game ... Jets C Patrice Cormier, who was called up earlier in the week, was a healthy scratch ... Jets D Adam Pardy and Jets D Paul Postma were also scratched.