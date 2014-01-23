Preview: Jets at Sharks

After knocking off one Pacific Division powerhouse in its own building, the Winnipeg Jets get a chance to repeat the feat when they visit the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. Winnipeg handed NHL-leading Anaheim its first home regulation loss Tuesday as Evander Kane returned from a hand injury to record a goal and an assist in a 3-2 victory. With the triumph, the Jets improved to 4-0-0 since Paul Maurice replaced Claude Noel behind the bench.

San Jose also extended its winning streak to four games when it posted a 3-2 victory over Calgary on Monday. Joe Pavelski scored two goals to give him six during his three-game streak and 11 in his last 10 contests as the Sharks improved to 17-2-3 at home. Winnipeg claimed the first meeting of the season on Nov. 10, registering a 5-4 shootout win as captain Andrew Ladd tied the game with 1:43 left in the third period before scoring the decisive goal in the bonus format.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TSN (Winnipeg), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE JETS (23-23-5): Kane’s goal Tuesday was his 15th of the season, keeping him three behind Blake Wheeler for the team lead. The 22-year-old, who missed four contests with a deep cut on his hand, has netted eight of his tallies over his last 13 games. Wheeler scored his 18th goal against the Ducks, giving him two tallies and four assists during his four-game point streak.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (32-12-6): Pavelski’s recent surge has seen him post three multi-goal performances over his last six games. The 29-year-old has 29 tallies on the season, four shy of his career high set in 2011-12. Tommy Wingels scored his 10th of the campaign Monday, giving San Jose six players with double-digit goal totals (Pavelski, Patrick Marleau, Logan Couture, Brent Burns, Tomas Hertl).

OVERTIME

1. Sharks C Joe Thornton notched an assist against Calgary for his 1,171st career point. The captain overtook Hall-of-Famer Bobby Hull for sole possession of 48th place on the all-time list.

2. Ladd ended a nine-game goal-scoring drought with his tally on Tuesday.

3. San Jose did not commit a penalty Monday, marking the ninth time in franchise history - and second this season - it has accomplished the feat.

PREDICTION: Sharks 5, Jets 1