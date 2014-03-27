Preview: Jets at Sharks

As the Winnipeg Jets fade out of postseason contention, the San Jose Sharks are surging toward the top spot in the NHL. San Jose looks to continue its climb when it hosts Winnipeg on Thursday. The Sharks overtook Anaheim for the lead in the Pacific Division and moved within two points of St. Louis in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy thanks to a 9-1-3 stretch that includes a 5-2 triumph at Edmonton on Tuesday.

Joe Pavelski recorded his third career hat trick and added an assist while Patrick Marleau netted a tally and set up another for the Sharks, who avenged a 3-0 loss at Edmonton on Jan. 29. Winnipeg has lost three of its last four contests, including a 2-1 setback at Dallas on Monday. The Jets enter Thursday nine points behind Phoenix for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with nine games remaining.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TSN (Winnipeg), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE JETS (32-32-9): Andrew Ladd is expected to return to the lineup after missing Tuesday’s game to be with his wife for the birth of their daughter. The captain, who scored twice against Colorado on March 19, saw his 233 consecutive games streak come to an end. After beginning March with a victory over Nashville, the Jets have gone 2-6-3 this month.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (47-18-9): Joe Thornton will appear in his 1,200th career game Thursday. The captain will become the 100th player to achieve the feat in the NHL. Thornton notched a pair of assists against Edmonton to climb within five of Bobby Clarke for 24th place on the all-time list.

OVERTIME

1. The Sharks and Jets split their first two meetings this season, with each club winning at home.

2. Pavelski has registered all three of his career hat tricks this campaign.

3. San Jose signed C Ryan Carpenter of Bowling Green State University to an entry-level contract Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Jets 2